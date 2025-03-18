Waukesha garage fire contained, cause under investigation

article

Waukesha firefighters responded to a garage fire late Monday night and were able to contain the flames to that area.

What we know:

The call came around 11:20 p.m. Firefighters arrived at a two-story duplex on Kensington Drive west of St. Paul Avenue to find the fire in the attached garage.

Firefighters worked to put out the flames while simultaneously searching the building. It was brought under control within 10 minutes and contained to the garage area.

No signs of fire extension were found. The building was deemed safe, and residents were able to go back inside.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

What you can do:

The Waukesha Fire Department reminds residents of the importance of working smoke detectors; test smoke detectors monthly, and replace the batteries at least once a year.