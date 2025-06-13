The Brief Revitalize Milwaukee's Block Build is in Waukesha's "The Stand" neighborhood. The volunteer effort hopes to benefit the community with free home repairs. Project leaders said the group always had plans to expand into Waukesha County.



An entire Waukesha block is getting a makeover thanks to Revitalize Milwaukee's Block Build. By helping a whole neighborhood, there’s hope a whole community will benefit.

Free home repairs

What they're saying:

It’s safe to say Bob Hyland’s house has seen better days.

"They said, ‘Get things ready to throw out.’ I tried to fill the dumpster," he said. "I did a pretty good job."

Hyland has lived in his home since 1964. When his dad died in 2011, Hyland became the owner. But it was a chance encounter last fall that really brought about change.

Revitalize Milwaukee Block Build performs repairs at Bob Hyland's home in Waukesha

"What we’re doing sometimes comes with a little suspicion, somebody knocks at your door: ‘We want to do some free home repairs.’ Really?" said Jeff Boss, a Home Depot manager.

Home Depot pays for all the materials, and Revitalize Milwaukee gets to work. Together, they pick neighborhoods in need of some TLC. This weekend, that neighborhood is "The Strand."

"Our normal critical repair and emergency repair is more 60 and up, and veterans and disabled folks," said Revitalize Milwaukee's Christian Ricco. "To some degree, that also gets into, with lead and asthma, some children involved."

Hyland’s house, in need of bathroom and ceiling work, is the biggest project. Six other homes in the neighborhood will have free work done that includes painting, landscaping and structural repairs.

Revitalize Milwaukee Block Build performs repairs at Bob Hyland's home in Waukesha

Without the volunteers, Hyland said he wouldn’t have been able to scratch all of the projects off his to-do list.

"Thank you to all of them," he said. "They said, ‘We want to thank you,’ and I said, ‘No, no, I’ll thank you!’"

What's next:

Revitalize Milwaukee project leaders said the group always had plans to expand into Waukesha County. Hundreds of volunteers' work will continue in the neighborhood between Whiterock and East Main on Saturday.