Waukesha florist beautifies Ryder Cup; 'Everything has to be just perfect'

The Ryder Cup is bringing a lot of excitement to our state, especially one florist in Waukesha.

There's a lot of effort going into making Whistling Straits an even more beautiful venue for the competition.

All hands on deck for the biggest event of the year for Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse.

"Everything has to be just perfect," said Denise Gehrke.

The Waukesha Floral staff resembling a busy beehive as they get all of the floral arrangements ready for this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan County.

"There are lots of plants, lots of floral," Gehrke said. "We’ve been planning for months. It's actually an honor. Is’ an honor that people from around the world that people are going to see a little bit of Waukesha in Waukesha Floral."

And it doesn’t stop there. They say this is only half of the product they're bringing up to Whistling Straits.

"It’s one thing to be here designing but to go on-site and see it all come together. It’s just an awesome feeling. Just seeing it all come together has been a labor of love for everyone here in this building at Waukesha," said Gehrke.

