Menomonee Falls retail theft suspects sought

Police are looking for help identifying two suspects wanted in a retail theft in Menomonee Falls. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at a T-Mobile on Falls Parkway.

The first suspect is a Black male wearing tattered black jeans, a white t-shirt, a white hat, a blue mask, and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect is a Black female wearing tattered blue jeans, a black t-shirt, a white mask, and white tennis shoes.

The suspects stole two iPhone 12 pro max phones. One pacific blue in color, and one rose gold in color. The suspects were seen leaving in an older model gray Chevrolet Malibu.



For any information or similar incidents with these suspects please contact Officer Comerford reference case number 21-027679.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

