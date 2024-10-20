Waukesha apartment complex fire; firefighter injured

article

The Brief A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Kensington Drive on Sunday, Oct. 20. Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Hoffman said about 100 firefighters were on the scene. One firefighter was injured.



Multiple fire crews responded at the West Grove on the Lake apartment complex around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joseph Hoffman said about 100 firefighters were on the scene.

Hoffman said the wind helped the fire spread across the 16-unit apartment building.

"When you have the oxygen being accelerated by the wind it really cause for a really difficult fire fight for us," he said.

"Everyone was scared, everyone was worried," said Kay Robinson, who lives at West Grove. "Just like, oh my god what is going on."

Crews made sure all residents were accounted for, and none of them were injured. One firefighter was injured. One pet was unaccounted for.

"We saw a bunch of black smoke and then you could see flames going up over the roof," said Brianna North, who lives at the apartment complex. "We’ve never seen a fire this big up close and so out of control that it burns half the building."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.