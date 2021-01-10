Waukesha FD responds to duplex fire, 1 injured

The Waukesha Fire Department was called to a duplex fire on Cardinal Drive around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Crews were able to locate and extinguish a fire in the basement of the 2-story duplex. The occupants were alerted to the fire by working smoke detectors throughout the building and the fire was contained to the basement of the duplex, according to officials.

One person was treated for minor burns at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials remind citizens of the importance of working smoke detectors and to always be aware of the dangers of lit candles.