article

The Brief A Waukesha man convicted of shooting and killing his grandmother has been sentenced to life in prison. The 25-year-old pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide. Investigators said he got into an argument after she found a gun in his bedroom.



A Waukesha man convicted of shooting and killing his grandmother was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday.

In Court:

Sean Couture, 25, pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide on July 25. As part of a plea deal, court records show prosecutors dismissed two other charges against him.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Couture will be eligible for release after serving 26 years of his life sentence.

The backstory:

The victim, 74-year-old Nancy Lovejoy, was shot near Garfield on Douglass on Aug. 25, 2024. Her death marked Waukesha’s first homicide in nearly three years, according to prosecutors.

Related article

Investigators said Couture got into an argument with Lovejoy after she found a gun in his bedroom. He then shot his grandmother six times, once through the heart.

Tactical units surrounded the home near Douglass and Grand for more than three hours. A K-9 went in and bit Couture, allowing officers to grab him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said they found a loaded handgun in the house, and Couture was drunk. He was taken to the hospital, and his blood alcohol concentration was 0.450.

Investigators also said he called his father and stepmother and confessed to killing her. Police said he dragged his grandmother’s body to the basement stairs.