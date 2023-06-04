Waukesha fatal crash, Les Paul and St. Paul, man dead

article

A Waukesha crash near Les Paul Parkway and St. Paul Avenue Sunday, June 4 left a 76-year-old man dead.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

The 76-year-old was taken to the hospital after lifesaving measures on scene, but he later died.

Police said those in the other vehicle were released from the scene and cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.