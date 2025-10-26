Waukesha fall leaf collection starts Monday; here's what to know

article

The Brief Waukesha will start its fall leaf collection efforts on Monday, Oct. 27. A different area will have leaves collected each week. The city's Drop-Off Center will also accept leaves during leaf season.



Waukesha will start its fall leaf collection efforts on Monday, Oct. 27. Here are some key details for residents to know.

Local perspective:

Residents can look up their week of collection using the city's online tracker. The city asks residents to have leaves out by the Monday of their collection week, which varies by area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The schedule for the first round of leaf collection is:

Area 1 (Southern portion): Oct. 27 – Oct. 31

Area 2 (North and Eastern portion): Nov. 3 – Nov. 7

Area 3 (North and Western portion): Nov.10 – Nov. 14

Leaf collection areas (Courtesy: City of Waukesha)

Once crews pass a home, they will not return until the second round of leaf collection. Second round dates will be announced after the first round is complete.

What you can do:

The city's guidelines for leaf collection are as follows:

Leaves need to be loose (not in bags or containers)

Leaves need to be on the terrace (not in the street or on the sidewalk)

Only leaves should be in your piles (no other yard waste or trash)

Avoid placing leaves next to other objects (trees, mailboxes, garbage cans, etc.)

Avoid parking cars on the road in front of the leaf piles on your expected days of collection.

The city's Drop-Off Center will also accept leaves during leaf season at no charge to residents.