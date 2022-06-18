Waukesha duplex fire likely caused by 'smoking material': WFD

article

Waukesha fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire on Fairview Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18.

Upon arrival, crews found the outside porch of the duplex fully engulfed. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire and stop any further spread into the house.

Occupants were home at the time of the incident and able to evacuate prior to the fire department's arrival.

Scene of a duplex fire on Faiview Avenue in Waukesha

Fire personnel were able to rescue two cats inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

The Waukesha Fire Department would like to remind people to not smoke, but if you must, make sure the smoking material is fully extinguished.