Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.

Following standardized field sobriety tests, the Milwaukee man was arrested for operating while intoxicated 1st offense with a passenger under 16 years of age.

Officials say the driver submitted to a blood draw and was booked into the Waukesha County Jail without incident.

A citation was also issued for operating without a valid driver's license 2nd offense.