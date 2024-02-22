Waukesha drive-by shooting; Alan Tronco found guilty by jury

article

A Waukesha County jury found Alan Tronco guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 21 of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a Waukesha drive-by shooting in April 2023.

Tronco is scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.

Case details

Prosecutors originally charged Tronco with three felonies including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Rushawn Williams, also connected with this case, was charged with two felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. Williams is scheduled to go to trial on March 26.

Alan Tronco; Rushawn Williams

Police said shots were fired from the defendants' car as they drove through a neighborhood. Officers found at least 10 bullets in the area, and one bullet grazed another driver's leg.

Waukesha County prosecutors said it started at a house party on nearby Wisteria Lane. Tronco and another man started arguing, and it continued outside the apartment building – with punches. Police said Tronco got into Williams' Jeep and drove after the other man.

"(Tronco’s) response, according to the complaint, was to get with his friend, grab the firearm out of the glove compartment and start shooting at the car to the point the other person was hit," said Court Commissioner David Herring said.

"Mr. Tronco has a track record of just violence, period. The allegations are (Williams) helped facilitate another individual shoot at somebody multiple times, and really had the ability to stop the whole altercation."

Waukesha police said officers found both defendants driving in Fond du Lac.