Waukesha Donnie Boy's bar closed, tenants kicked out

Waukesha's Donnie Boy's Tap was shut down by building inspectors who called it dangerous and unfit for human habitation. Tenants in the building were kicked out of their apartments.

The city’s Department of Community Development said five people living in five units above the bar were forced to leave.

Multiple owners of the building said the man responsible for day-to-day operations stopped paying the electric bill.

Main Street in Waukesha is filled with restaurants, art galleries and shops, but as of Thursday, Sept. 21, there was one less bar.

Building inspectors warned Donnie Boy’s was "in a dangerous condition." The warning was taped to every entrance. When inspectors shut the bar down, five people living in apartments above were also told to leave.

One renter said he had to leave most of his belongings behind.

Reports from the Waukesha Fire Department show the building "does not have electricity." Inspectors found there no working fire alarms or smoke detectors in the building. They also noted no working exit signs or emergency lighting.

The owners of the building said they entered into a land contract with Donald Crouse III, aka "Donnie Boy" and Kasper Roth in 2007.

Roth told FOX6 News by telephone Monday the electricity was turned off on Wednesday and inspectors came the next day to shut it down. Roth said he’s been a silent partner with Crouse for the last four years and that Crouse took his name off the utilities and taxes. Records showed three years of unpaid taxes totaling nearly $16,000.

Meanwhile, the building is also for sale. The online listing explains the "owner is retiring after 17 successful years." The asking price is nearly $600,000.

Roth said he hired an attorney and said he's working to find temporary housing for the five tenants impacted.

FOX6 tried to contact Crouse by telephone and email but never heard back.