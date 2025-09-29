Waukesha debates $160 trash fee amid rising costs, budget crunch

The Brief Waukesha is considering a $160 garbage and recycling fee that Mayor Shawn Reilly says would generate about $1.2 million. Some residents are voicing concerns about the added costs, while city leaders argue it is necessary to cover inflation and public safety expenses. The proposal heads to committee Tuesday and could go before the full common council on Oct. 7.



A new garbage fee could help the City of Waukesha with a budget crunch.

What we know:

Waukesha city leaders are considering a $160 garbage and recycling service fee that they say could help close a budget gap.

Mayor Shawn Reilly said the fee would generate about $1.2 million, money the city needs as it faces ongoing financial challenges.

What they're saying:

"This is one part of the process – by having residents who are receiving the service pay for the service," Reilly said, while acknowledging that residents already pay for trash collection through their taxes.

Some residents are pushing back.

"I think as a sudden upcharge – where all of a sudden you’re paying $160 more – then yeah, I think that’s a concern for a lot of residents," said homeowner Pam Ancel.

Like other state municipalities, Reilly noted that the city’s tax levy is tied to new home construction. He said it generates only about $500,000 in revenue – not enough to cover rising costs such as firefighter raises.

"Tell me what inflation is next year," he said. "If inflation is nice and low, our situation becomes much better."

Dig deeper:

Other municipalities have tried similar ideas with mixed results. New Berlin floated a "wheel tax" in July but scrapped the proposal a week later.

In March, Waukesha also switched contractors earlier this year, ending its contract with Waste Management and hiring John’s Disposal. Some homeowners voiced concerns because John’s charges on-demand fees for bulky item pickups, such as dressers or mattresses.

"I understand the public hates hearing this – they don’t want any costs to rise," Reilly said. "We will have to continue doing this and so will every other community."

What's next:

The proposed garbage fee will go before a committee Tuesday. If approved, the full common council will debate and vote on it Oct. 7.

Reilly said the city has already reduced spending by $1.3 million for 2025, but even that is not enough to keep up with inflation and other expenses. Reilly also will not run for re-election when his term ends next spring.