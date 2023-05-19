Waukesha 'Creativity Crawl' celebrates student art in downtown setting

Out of the classroom and into downtown Waukesha. Student art will soon be on display in a "Creativity Crawl."

The halls of Waukesha South High School are filled with all kinds of art. Syd Shaffer's ceramics stop you in your tracks.

"I like it when I can show my creativity," Shaffer said.

The art will soon leave display cases and walls and find a new audience in downtown Waukesha. It is part of a "Creativity Crawl," where businesses showcase student work from across the district.

"You have visual arts, paintings, portraits, ceramic arts," said Margret Mulqueen, English teacher. "I’m like – let’s put the films in! It gives the kids a real audience."

Film prepared for Waukesha South High School "Creativity Crawl"

Students started writing screenplays months ago. Then they turned the words on the page into short films.

"It sparked my creativity and I was like, oh, I can make a story out of this," said senior Josie Mathew, who found inspiration in her unique family home.

Mathew got help along the way from six-time Emmy winner and South alum, Rich Dahm. Dahm spent the semester in Mulqueen's class.

"You can see just how amazingly creative these kids are and how much they have to say," Dahm said.

Shaffer said knowing her art can be viewed and admired by people downtown means just as much as any grade.

"I like when I can put things in the community and people can see what I’ve done and what our school can do," Shaffer said.

The Creativity Crawl is set for Wednesday, May 24 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in downtown Waukesha.