Waukesha crash; woman ejected from vehicle, life-threatening injuries
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police say a woman in her 70s was ejected from her vehicle in a crash that happened at Highway 164 and S. East Avenue on Friday, Oct. 13.
Officials say the woman is being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle involved in the wreck is cooperating with investigators.
Crash at Hwy 164 and S. East Avenue, Waukesha
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.