Waukesha County teen missing since February, new search planned

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said a new search for Isaiah Cramer, the 16-year-old boy who disappeared in early February, will take place on Saturday morning, June 8.

EquuSearch Midwest will coordinate the search in the Vernon area and is looking for additional volunteers. Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Big Bend Elementary School gym.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have a photo ID with them to register, the sheriff's department said. The area to be searched is rough terrain, so all volunteers are asked to dress accordingly.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I don’t sleep. We don’t sleep. I feel like we’re supposed to grieve, but we don’t really know how to move forward with that. We’re stuck," Kim Cramer, Isaiah's mother, told FOX6 in April.

Cramer's family said he was staying at a residential treatment facility getting help for mental health issues when he walked away. Loved ones have asked people to spread the word about their son and donate to their GoFundMe if possible.

Isaiah Cramer

To save time during registration, a volunteer waiver can be downloaded and printed from the EquuSearch Midwest Facebook events page.

Anyone with information on Cramer's whereabouts is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-446-5090.