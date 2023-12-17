Waukesha County squad car involved in crash

article

A Waukesha County sheriff's squad car was involved in a crash Sunday, Dec. 17.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department officials said it happened on Redford Boulevard, north of Bluemound Road around 10 a.m.

The deputy was responding to a different crash, a three-car accident, at the time of the incident.

Law enforcement said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and the deputy was not injured.

There is no word on the accident that the deputy was initially responding to.