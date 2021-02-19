Waukesha County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Feb. 19 issued a warning to citizens regarding a phone scam.

Officials said a scammer is calling people, claiming to be a sheriff's office representative. The scammer tells the person that they have outstanding warrants and requests payment via pre-paid money cards.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office would not contact citizens via phone regarding outstanding warrants or to collect money. The sheriff's office also would not request payment via pre-paid money cards.

If anyone receives this type of phone call, they are encouraged to ignore the request, hang up, and contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7122.

