Service dog for Waukesha County boy, fundraiser to help cover cost

A Waukesha County family already has two dogs, but said they need another – a service dog for their youngest son.

The Sohn family is always on the go. That includes 9-year-old Decklan, who has Down syndrome and autism.

"He’s a runner, so he’s just going to take off. He’s very impulsive," said Amber Sohn, Decklan's mother.

Trainers can teach a service dog to track Decklan and even guide the boy away from hurting himself. Ohio-based group "4 Paws for Ability" approved the family for a specialized dog; now, they have to pay for it.

"The total cost of breeding, raising and training a service dog comes to be about $40-$50,000 total," said Taylor Dyer, the organization's client services coordinator.

Decklan Sohn

Dyer said the dogs are so expensive because each one is trained for a client's specific needs. 4 Paws for Ability asks families to cover roughly half that cost, and it could take up to two years to get a service dog.

"I get a lot of questions about insurance. Unfortunately, insurance doesn’t cover it," Dyer said.

That's where the community comes in. The Sohn family will hold a fundraiser at Sussex Bowl on Nov. 11 to help cover the cost. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at a cost of $15 for three games. There will also be a 50/50 raffle with prizes.

They are more than halfway to their goal and hope the fundraiser will strike just when they need it. Once the money is raised, the family will be put on the waiting list for Decklan's service dog.

"The amount for this is just not something we can afford," said Josh Sohn, Decklan's father. "We’re truly grateful for everything."

Unlike the Sohn's other dogs, the new dog won’t be a pet. They’ll still welcome it as part of the family.

"It’s not just going to change his life – it’s going to change all of our lives," Amber said.

If you'd like to help the Sohn family now, donations can also be me made online.