Sentry Equipment 'Manufacturing Day;' students learn about careers

The Brief In Waukesha County, Sentry Equipment Corp. is working to recruit a new generation of employees. Middle and high school students learned about careers on "Manufacturing Day." The event hoped to show "Gen Z" that manufacturing jobs are within reach.



A 100-year-old manufacturer is recruiting from a new generation.

Seth Godin started working at Sentry Equipment Corp. in Oconomowoc three years ago when he was still in high school. It's a job he said not many people are looking for.

"I guess people don’t like getting their hands dirty nowadays," he said.

On Friday, Godin helped busloads of Waukesha County middle and high school students get excited about careers during Sentry Equipment's "Manufacturing Day."

Marcease Warren is the company's president of manufacturing. He said the 100-year-old business stays competitive by appealing to "Gen Z" with incentives like a four-and-a-half day work week.

"It’s kind of a mixed bag," Warren said of recruiting new employees. "It really just depends on the role we are recruiting for."

Hailey Kiedrowski, a 16-year-old engineering student, often feels she’s alone in her career path: "I just feel like there isn’t as much exposure for girls. It’s more of a male-based career."

A 2022 U.S. Census report found men hold 68% of the country's manufacturing jobs. Sentry Equipment is also reaching out to potential employees in Milwaukee County; leaders are considering carpool and other transportation options to bring workers out west.

There’s hope that Friday’s experience will show the next generation these jobs are within reach.

"We want to change that paradigm and show that there are really good opportunities for manufacturing," Warren said.

"One thing is – there’s money in the trades," said Godin.