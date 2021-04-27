Waukesha County seeking lifeguards for summer, free training offered

article

Area Park and Recreation Departments are seeking applicants to fill several open positions for lifeguards at local pools and swimming beaches throughout Waukesha County. Qualified candidates will be offered a free Lifeguard Certification course as a bonus.

"We are reaching out to our communities to help fill the gaps in lifeguard positions at our local parks this summer," said County Executive Paul Farrow. "I encourage individuals who love to be in the outdoors to apply and help us fill the need for fun and safe swimming opportunities."

Flexible positions are open from late spring through late summer with options for 20-40 hours per week at a variety of locations.

City of Brookfield: Seeking full and part-time staff at the Wiberg Aquatic Center. Paid certification is available to candidates 15 years old and up. Contact Lisa Glenn, Recreation Supervisor, at 262-796-6675 or applications are available online at www.ci.brookfield.wi.us/.

Waukesha County: Seeking full and part-time staff for the swimming beaches at Fox Brook and Menomonee Parks.

Qualified candidates must be 16 years old and up and successfully complete a pre-screening process to be eligible for the free certification. Contact Holly Glainyk, Park Program Specialist, at 262-896-8074 or apply online at www.waukeshacounty.gov/jobs.