The Brief A "bullet projectile" was found on an elementary school playground. A student at Prairie View Elementary in North Prairie found it. Police determined there was no threat to students or staff.



According to the North Prairie Police Department, a student found the bullet – not in its casings – at Prairie View Elementary. It was turned over to school staff.

Police determined there was no threat to students or staff and are investigating how long the bullet has been exposed to the elements.

"We also recognize the anxiety everyone feels, and we remind parents to talk with their children about school safety," the police department said in a Facebook post. "We also ask parents to check their children's belongings before they come to school for prohibited items."

