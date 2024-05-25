I-94 crash in Waukesha County, 3 vehicle involved: officials

article

A crash shut down I-94 westbound in Waukesha County on Saturday afternoon, May 25.

The Pewaukee Fire Department said three vehicles and seven people were involved in the crash. Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras showed one vehicle rolled over.

All westbound lanes were shut down near County Highway SS around 2:45 p.m. Traffic reopened around 3:35 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Of the seven people involved, the fire department said two were taken to a hospital for further medical care.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.