Waukesha County pursuit, driver arrested for OWI 4th offense

A Milwaukee man was arrested for OWI following a police pursuit in Waukesha County early Friday morning, June 28.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, just before 3 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on I-94 near Sunny Slope Road.

The vehicle did not stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The driver then left the vehicle and ran away. A K9 and a drone were used to locate and take the person into custody near Watertown Plank Road and Pilgrim Parkway.

The person, identified as 27-year-old Nathaneal Patterson of Milwaukee, was arrested for OWI, 4th offense.

An evidentiary blood draw was taken, and Patterson was booked without incident.

He will be charged with felony OWI, felony fleeing and eluding, operating after revocation, bail jumping, defective tail lamps, and deviation from the designated lane. He will also be held on active warrants for his arrest.