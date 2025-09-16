Waukesha County police chase; speed tops 95 mph, Milwaukee man arrested

article

The Brief Chenequa police were engaged in a high-speed police chase early Tuesday, Sept. 16. The pursuit began just after 2 a.m. when an officer spotted the vehicle traveling 96 mph in a 65-mph zone. The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a Milwaukee man, was arrested after he crashed in Oconomowoc.



A Milwaukee man is in custody following a high-speed police chase that started in the Village of Chenequa and ended with a crash in Oconomowoc early Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Chenequa police chase

What we know:

A Chenequa police officer spotted a vehicle on Highway 16 near County Highway C just after 2 a.m. traveling 96 mph in a 65-mph zone. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver increased speed and fled.

The vehicle briefly stopped near Brown Street but fled again, reaching speeds over 90 mph with the vehicle's headlights out.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials said the driver failed to stop at several stop signs before losing control and crashing at 2:11 a.m. in Oconomowoc.

The driver, a Milwaukee man, was arrested without incident and evaluated at a hospital for minor crash-related injuries. He was booked on a probation hold and felony fleeing charges. He was also issued several municipal citations.