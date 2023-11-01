Waukesha County police chase, suspect arrested outside school

article

A police chase led to a suspect's arrest outside a Waukesha middle school Wednesday morning, Nov. 1.

The pursuit was first reported on I-94 westbound near Moorland Road in Brookfield. Waukesha police joined the chase as it neared their jurisdiction.

The fleeing vehicle got off the interstate at County Highway F and headed south toward Waukesha before driving east on Bluemound Road. The outside agency that initiated the pursuit called it off, and officers later found the vehicle near Horning Middle School.

According to Waukesha police, the suspect got out of his vehicle in the school parking lot and tried to steal a different vehicle. Officers thwarted that theft attempt and arrested the suspect around 8:40 a.m.

Horning Middle School was placed in a "secure" status, which police said meant the exterior doors were locked, among other precautions. Class otherwise continued as usual. Police said they are "extremely confident" no schools were targeted.