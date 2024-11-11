Waukesha County police chase; driver arrested, 3 children in vehicle
article
WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody after a police chase in Waukesha County on Sunday night, Nov. 10. The children were inside the vehicle.
According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began after a vehicle was spotted all over the road on I-94 near Highway 83. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver failed to stop.
The Town of Brookfield Police Department deployed tire deflation devices and the pursuit came to an end.
The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody. There were three children located in the vehicle.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The driver was arrested for fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and operating while intoxicated.