Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County police chase; driver arrested, 3 children in vehicle

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 11, 2024 7:09am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department

The Brief

    • One person was arrested following a police chase in Waukesha County on Sunday night. 
    • The pursuit came to an end after Brookfield police deployed tire deflation devices.
    • Three children were located inside the vehicle. 

WAUKEHSA COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody after a police chase in Waukesha County on Sunday night, Nov. 10. The children were inside the vehicle. 

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began after a vehicle was spotted all over the road on I-94 near Highway 83. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver failed to stop. 

The Town of Brookfield Police Department deployed tire deflation devices and the pursuit came to an end. 

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody. There were three children located in the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver was arrested for fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and operating while intoxicated. 

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.