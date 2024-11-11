Waukesha County police chase; driver arrested, 3 children in vehicle

article

The Brief One person was arrested following a police chase in Waukesha County on Sunday night. The pursuit came to an end after Brookfield police deployed tire deflation devices. Three children were located inside the vehicle.



According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began after a vehicle was spotted all over the road on I-94 near Highway 83. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver failed to stop.

The Town of Brookfield Police Department deployed tire deflation devices and the pursuit came to an end.

The 26-year-old driver was taken into custody. There were three children located in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, and operating while intoxicated.