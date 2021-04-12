Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Parks seeks volunteers to remove invasive species

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Garlic Mustard (Alliaria petiolata)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Monday, April 12 that it is seeking volunteers to help eradicate the invasive plant, garlic mustard, at various park locations during the inaugural, secret agent themed "Mission: Possible" Volunteer Workday for the Earth event on Saturday, April 24.

A news release says volunteers can sign-up for time slots at one of nine park locations between 9 a.m. and noon to help hand pull and bag garlic mustard in specified natural areas.

Registered participants will receive an email with more information about pulling garlic mustard, including a video tutorial. After meeting at the park rendezvous point, attendees will head out for their self-guided missions.

Mission locations include:

  • Fox Brook Park
  • Fox River Park
  • Menomonee Park
  • Minooka Park
  • Mukwonago Park
  • Muskego Park
  • Naga-Waukee Park
  • Nashotah Park
  • Retzer Nature Center

The events will be held rain or shine. Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own work gloves. All other materials and instruction will be provided.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Registration is free and includes park admission for the day. Online registration for each volunteer is required by April 21 at waukeshacounty.gov/missionpossible.

AJR to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion June 4, 2022
slideshow

AJR to perform at BMO Harris Pavilion June 4, 2022

AJR on Monday, April 12 announced dates for 2022 The OK Orchestra Tour.

Engineers Without Borders needs your help, hosting virtual fundraising event
slideshow

Engineers Without Borders needs your help, hosting virtual fundraising event

Ryan Docter, president of the UW-Madison chapter of Engineers Without Borders, joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their big virtual event. 

Welcome Nikola Junewicz!

Getting to know Nikola Junewicz.