Waukesha County Parks seeks volunteers to remove invasive species

Waukesha County Parks announced on Monday, April 12 that it is seeking volunteers to help eradicate the invasive plant, garlic mustard, at various park locations during the inaugural, secret agent themed "Mission: Possible" Volunteer Workday for the Earth event on Saturday, April 24.

A news release says volunteers can sign-up for time slots at one of nine park locations between 9 a.m. and noon to help hand pull and bag garlic mustard in specified natural areas.

Registered participants will receive an email with more information about pulling garlic mustard, including a video tutorial. After meeting at the park rendezvous point, attendees will head out for their self-guided missions.

Mission locations include:

Fox Brook Park

Fox River Park

Menomonee Park

Minooka Park

Mukwonago Park

Muskego Park

Naga-Waukee Park

Nashotah Park

Retzer Nature Center

The events will be held rain or shine. Participants should dress for the weather and bring their own work gloves. All other materials and instruction will be provided.

Registration is free and includes park admission for the day. Online registration for each volunteer is required by April 21 at waukeshacounty.gov/missionpossible.