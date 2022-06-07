Waukesha County Parks seeks retirees for open seasonal positions

article

Waukesha County Parks is seeking to fill a variety of open positions with help from retirees.

A news release says the roles that need to be filled are perfect for retirees because they can be short-term, last for the summer, or carry into winter.

Staff are accepting applications from candidates interested in serving their community through the parks team.

Dale Shaver, Waukesha County Director of Parks and Land Use, issued this statement in a news release:

"We have a variety of great opportunities in our park system for applicants with different interests, experience, and activity levels. Employees that join us after retirement love the flexible hours of our seasonal roles, being outdoors during our beautiful Wisconsin summers, and the opportunity to meet new people with similar interests."

Park System employment opportunities grow during the summer months to help provide a range of recreational activities for patrons. The Park System is currently seeking lead park seasonals, golf courses maintenance workers, and Expo Center staff to assist with area special events.

Flexible positions are open through early fall with options for 20-40 hours per week. Interested parties are encouraged to review the position descriptions and apply online at waukeshacounty.gov/parkjobs.