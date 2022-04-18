Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Parks lifeguard training; applicants sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Waukesha County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks staff are seeking applicants to fill at least 30 open positions for lifeguards at the swimming beaches at Fox Brook Park in Brookfield and Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

A news release says the positions are open for candidates 16 years and older from early June through mid-August. The hours per week include 20-40 hours and the pay range is $10.55-$14.00/hour – depending on experience.

As an incentive, interested and qualified applicants that do not have Lifeguard experience will receive training for their Red Cross Lifeguard and Waterfront Skills certification.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All qualified applicants, including those interested in getting certified, are encouraged to apply under the "Lifeguard" listing at waukeshacounty.gov/jobs

For additional information about lifeguarding, contact Kerrie Hughes, Park Program Specialist, at 262-896-8074.

Milwaukee girl killed, road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland
article

Milwaukee girl killed, road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was killed in a road rage shooting near 29th and Courtland Sunday night.

Wauwatosa police: No charges, but school district 'failed to act' before FOX6 investigation
article

Wauwatosa police: No charges, but school district 'failed to act' before FOX6 investigation

Wauwatosa police said there will be no criminal charges against a school administrator who encouraged a taxpayer-funded contract with the company paying her husband.

Bucks playoff Deer District parties return, fans optimistic
article

Bucks playoff Deer District parties return, fans optimistic

The last time fans gathered in the Deer District to watch the Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championship, it was 88 degrees. It was barely over freezing Sunday for Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, but fans dressed in layers were still full of optimism.

Waukesha parade survivors' Easter reflections, faith helped them through

Easter Sunday 2022 was the first Easter since the Waukesha Christmas parade attack at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Several of the victims who were injured are part of the church congregation.