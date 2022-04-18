Waukesha County Parks lifeguard training; applicants sought

article

Waukesha County Parks staff are seeking applicants to fill at least 30 open positions for lifeguards at the swimming beaches at Fox Brook Park in Brookfield and Menomonee Park in Menomonee Falls.

A news release says the positions are open for candidates 16 years and older from early June through mid-August. The hours per week include 20-40 hours and the pay range is $10.55-$14.00/hour – depending on experience.

As an incentive, interested and qualified applicants that do not have Lifeguard experience will receive training for their Red Cross Lifeguard and Waterfront Skills certification.

All qualified applicants, including those interested in getting certified, are encouraged to apply under the "Lifeguard" listing at waukeshacounty.gov/jobs.

For additional information about lifeguarding, contact Kerrie Hughes, Park Program Specialist, at 262-896-8074.