Waukesha County parks; free entrance Thanksgiving weekend

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow invites area residents and visitors to get outside and enjoy Waukesha County Parks over Thanksgiving weekend. All nine fee-based parks welcome users – no annual membership or daily permit needed – from sunrise Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 at 10 p.m.

"We have so much to be thankful for living and doing business in Waukesha County," said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. "So, we’re having everybody over after Thanksgiving to take a breath and explore, rediscover, and share Waukesha County Parks with loved ones. There are three days to see what each park has to offer before buying your 2023 parks and lake access memberships. I hope you have the opportunity to stop by and check out our parks this weekend!"

Waukesha County fee-based park locations with free admission from November 25 through November 27:

Fox Brook Park, 2925 N. Barker Road, Brookfield, WI 53045

Fox River Park, W264 S4500 River Road, Waukesha, WI 53189

Menomonee Park, W220 N7884 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

Minooka Park, 1927 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53186

Mukwonago Park, S100W31900 County Hwy LO, Mukwonago, WI 53149

Muskego Park, S83 W20370 Janesville Road, Muskego, WI 53150

Naga-Waukee Park, 651 Hwy 83, Hartland, WI 53029

Nashotah Park, W330 N5113 C.T.H. C, Nashotah, WI 53058

Ryan Park, W262 N4656 Ryan Road, Pewaukee, WI 53072

2023 Annual Park and Lake Access Memberships – our new "Invisible" Annual Stickers – go on sale Black Friday, November 25. Memberships are valid from date of purchase through December 31, 2023. View membership packages at www.WaukeshaCounty.gov/ParkEntry.