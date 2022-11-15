Waukesha County Parks 2023 'invisible' annual stickers available Nov. 25
article
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Parks announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that annual stickers will be invisible in 2023.
The park system team is having some fun with the transition from windshield stickers to a license plate scanner that validates park and lake access annual memberships and daily permits. 2023 Annual Memberships will be available for purchase on Nov. 25.
How the system works
- Users no longer pay at the entrance huts or pay tanks. Instead, a scanner now reads all vehicle license plates at entry points and automatically validates against the database of paid members and daily visitors.
- Users can purchase annual memberships and daily permits online. Get started at WaukeshaCounty.gov/ParkEntry. It’s faster, more secure, and more efficient.
- Users can also pay in person at the Waukesha County Courthouse in the Park System Main Office or at Retzer Nature Center during their business hours.
- Resources used on design, production, distribution, and tracking orders of annual stickers will now be shifted to serve other customer needs and wants. This means clean, safe, open facilities, faster service, and better days in the park and out on the lake.
- No decal will adorn your windshield, yet that "invisible" sticker is still doing its work.
2023 Parks and Lake Access Annual Memberships go on sale Black Friday, Nov. 25. Buy-Early Bonus: Memberships are valid instantly from date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2023.