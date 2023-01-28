Waukesha County OWI, Pewaukee man arrested

article

A Pewaukee man was arrested in Waukesha County for operating while intoxicated early Friday, Jan. 27. If convicted, it would be his fifth OWI offense.

A state trooper tried to stop the 41-year-old for speeding on Interstate 94 near Barker Road around 4:25 a.m. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it took him roughly three miles to pull over.

The trooper smelled intoxicants coming from the driver and saw "numerous" open alcohol containers inside the vehicle, authorities said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After field sobriety tests, the man was arrested and taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw before being brought to the Waukesha County Jail.

In addition to OWI, state patrol said the man is charged with felony bail jumping, operating after revocation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and speeding.