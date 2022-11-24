I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94.

If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15 p.m. and determined one vehicle rear-ended another.

The driver of the striking vehicle – which sustained "heavy" front-end damage – showed signs of impairment, officials said, and was arrested after failing standardized field sobriety tests.

After an evidentiary blood draw was taken at a hospital, the woman was taken to the Waukesha County Jail. There, she was held on allegations of:

Operating while intoxicated (4th offense)

Resisting/obstructing an officer

Throwing/discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker

Following too closely

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and Waukesha Police Department assisted at the scene.