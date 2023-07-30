Waukesha County motorcycle crash; 71-year-old man, serious injuries
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County authorities say a 71-year-old motorcyclist crash on Highway Q near Highway 164 on Sunday, July 30.
Officials say the 71-year-old man hit some gravel causing him to lose control.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Waukesha County officials say. He was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital due to his serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in this incident.