Waukesha County motorcycle crash; 71-year-old man, serious injuries

Waukesha County authorities say a 71-year-old motorcyclist crash on Highway Q near Highway 164 on Sunday, July 30.

Officials say the 71-year-old man hit some gravel causing him to lose control.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Waukesha County officials say. He was taken by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital due to his serious injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in this incident.