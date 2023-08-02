Waukesha County Lake Nemahbin search, man's body recovered

The Western Lakes Fire District on Thursday, Aug. 3 confirmed a man's body has been recovered from Lower Nemahbin Lake after he fell off a kayak Tuesday.

First responders were called to the village of Summit lake shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday for a possible drowning. Witnesses said the man was on the kayak with two kids when it flipped, and all three fell in. The kids were wearing life jackets and were able to grab onto the flipped kayak and call for help. The man was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface.

Boats from multiple agencies equipped with sonar equipment, dive teams and drones were called in to search for the man. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources underwater ROV was also used. Search efforts were paused around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Search efforts resumed Wednesday morning around 7 a.m. Sonar equipment and dive teams again searched for the man, but were unsuccessful. The search was paused at dusk for the safety of the drivers. Lower Nemahbin Lake has a maximum depth of 36 feet, officials said, and the man's last known location had depths between 5 feet and 23 feet. The primary search area included two spots with depths of 18-23 feet, and areas with depths of 6-12 feet that were heavily weeded. Divers and sonar equipment were impacted due to that decreased visibility.

The man's body was ultimately recovered around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning – roughly 30 minutes after searches resumed for a third day.

Officials said the kids were not related to the man.