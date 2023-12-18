Waukesha County Jail death, accused workers bound over for trial

Two Waukesha County Jail workers charged in an inmate's death were back in court on Monday, Dec. 18 and are bound over for trial.

Deborah Link, 65, and Johanna Grace, 33, appeared in Waukesha County court.

Both women face felony charges of abuse of residents of penal facilities and have entered not guilty pleas. Link waived her preliminary hearing. They both have hearings scheduled for Feb. 9, 2024.

Investigators said Randy Glenn Jr. was arrested during a Jan. 16 traffic stop for a probation violation connected to prior drug convictions. Prosecutors said Glenn was found dead in his Waukesha County Jail cell the next morning, and an autopsy found five small bags containing nearly 10 grams of cocaine in his stomach.

Washington County was assigned to investigate Glenn’s death. In a news release, investigators said: "There were no obvious signs in the cell to suggest the cause of death." During intake, a guard told investigators he heard "choking or gagging sounds" and believed Glenn was "trying to ingest something."

Prosecutors said Link, a jail nurse, was told about it. According to prosecutors, she even inspected a baggie "that fell from (Glenn's) mouth." Link told police Glenn denied swallowing anything and that he was "fine."

Later that night, Glenn was "sweating very heavily." Grace, a lieutenant, was on duty at the time. Detectives said she found "two plastic bags" on the floor during Glenn’s strip-search. Investigators said she was "notified of the medical concerns" – but didn’t document it in her end-of-shift log.

Glenn was a married father of six.