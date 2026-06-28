Waukesha County I-94 crash, driver arrested for OWI, 3rd offense

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The Brief A Milwaukee man was arrested for driving under the influence after a crash on I-94 in Waukesha County Saturday night. Troopers responded to the crash off of I-94 near Moorland Road just after 9 p.m. 40-year-old Victor Fragoso Figueroa was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.



A Milwaukee man was arrested Saturday night, June 27, accused of driving under the influence with children in his vehicle and crashing the vehicle off I-94 in Waukesha County.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at about 9:11 p.m. WSP troopers responded to the scene of a crash involving a van which had run off I-94 into a ditch near Moorland Road.

The people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Open intoxicating beverages were seen in the vehicle and the driver, 40-year-old Victor Hugo Fragoso Figueroa of Milwaukee, showed signs of impairment.

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He refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 3rd offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

An evidentiary blood draw was obtained, and he was then booked and held at the Waukesha County Jail.