Waukesha County Heroin Task Force: 'Substantial decrease' in OD deaths

article

The Waukesha County Heroin Task Force (HTF) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 13 a substantial decrease in overdose deaths.

A news release says according to recent data, drug overdose deaths in Waukesha County decreased by more than 19% from 2021 to 2022.

HTF also revealed progress in its battle against substance use disorder, fostering collective impact and hope throughout the community.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Other key accomplishments of HTF in 2023 include: