Waukesha County Heroin Task Force: 'Substantial decrease' in OD deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Opioid Epidemic
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Heroin Task Force (HTF) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 13 a substantial decrease in overdose deaths. 

A news release says according to recent data, drug overdose deaths in Waukesha County decreased by more than 19% from 2021 to 2022.

HTF also revealed progress in its battle against substance use disorder, fostering collective impact and hope throughout the community.

Other key accomplishments of HTF in 2023 include: 

  • Engaged in discussions with law enforcement leaders about person-first language and effective stigma reduction strategies.
  • Created a Community Resource Guide to provide a one-stop shop for people to find resources in Waukesha County.
  • Collaborated with Waukesha County leadership to support the implementation of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) in the county jail.
  • Provided data literacy training for community partners so they can better understand and act on local and national data trends.
  • Began work to address the need for stable housing for people with substance use disorder.