Waukesha County declares fentanyl a community health crisis

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow declared fentanyl a community health crisis on Monday, Aug. 1.

Monday’s declaration includes Waukesha County directives to:

Distribute opioid settlement money, in partnership with the County Board, to support Narcan training, the District Attorney’s pre-trial diversion programming, and other related purposes.

Implement the Overdose Fatality Review (OFR) initiatives, in partnership with public and private entities and surrounding counties to share data and best practices.

Launch a local public information initiative utilizing the US Drug Enforcement Agency’s ‘One Pill Can Kill’ campaign.

Create a set of measurable objectives to track the county’s efforts in the fight against fentanyl that will be evaluated on a quarterly basis.

A news release says Illegally manufactured fentanyl is often found in counterfeit pills that are made to resemble prescription drugs. This includes prescription pain relievers, like oxycodone or stimulants. Individuals are at risk for fentanyl poisoning if they take pills from any source that is not a licensed pharmacy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In Waukesha County, drug-related deaths became the leading non-natural cause of death for adults ages 18-45 in 2020 and 2021, driven by a rise in fentanyl poisoning. Waukesha County saw a record ninety-five drug-related deaths in 2020. In 2021, at least ninety-two people died from drug-related causes, with ten cases still being investigated.

Overdose prevention efforts in Waukesha County

Officials say the Fentanyl Community Health Crisis Declaration is just one of many ways Waukesha County is working to fight the opioid crisis. Waukesha County utilizes a collective impact approach through multiple programs focused on prevention, treatment, and enforcement.