Waukesha County fatal crash, woman ejected from vehicle

A three-vehicle Waukesha County crash left a 20-year-old woman dead and others injured Friday afternoon, Jan. 5.

It happened at State Highway 67 and Genessee Lake Road in the village of Summit around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found the 20-year-old woman was southbound on State Highway 67 and had slowed or stopped – preparing to turn onto eastbound Genesee Lake Road. Another southbound vehicle then rear-ended the woman, pushing her vehicle into oncoming traffic.

A vehicle headed northbound on State Highway 67 struck the 20-year-old woman's vehicle. The 20-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

Two people in the northbound vehicle – a 56-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman – were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was not hurt.

Police said State Highway 67 is a 55 mph road with no traffic control. All parties have been cooperative with the investigation, police said.