Ottawa crash, Nashotah man dead: sheriff

A Nashotah man died in a town of Ottawa crash early Tuesday morning, Aug. 9.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, deputies and the Western Lakes Fire District were called to the crash scene near Summit Avenue and Parry Road shortly before 5 a.m.

Based on the initial investigation, the sheriff's department said it appears the 43-year-old man was driving south on Summit when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree. He was the only one in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.