Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Fair seeks non-food vendors

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
2021 Waukesha County Fair article

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Waukesha County Fair is currently accepting applications from non-food vendors interested in renting space on the Fairgrounds during the 179th fair. 

According to a press release, the fair is looking for vendors that sell purses, clothing, jewelry, housewares, décor, and more. The indoor Forum Marketplace & Shops is air-conditioned and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

Non-food vendors who are interested should call the Waukesha County Fair office during regular business hours at 262-544-5922 or email us at commercial@waukeshacountyfair.com. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

You can obtain a copy of the rules, regulations, and contracts online under Vendor Info at WaukeshaCountyFair.com.

Waukesha coach's shirts off my back motivate runners

Every week of the track season since he started coaching, Waukesha South's John Barndt doles out a shirt from a former athlete to a runner he'll deem that week's Athlete of the Week.