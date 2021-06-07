Waukesha County Fair seeks non-food vendors

article

The Waukesha County Fair is currently accepting applications from non-food vendors interested in renting space on the Fairgrounds during the 179th fair.

According to a press release, the fair is looking for vendors that sell purses, clothing, jewelry, housewares, décor, and more. The indoor Forum Marketplace & Shops is air-conditioned and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Non-food vendors who are interested should call the Waukesha County Fair office during regular business hours at 262-544-5922 or email us at commercial@waukeshacountyfair.com.

You can obtain a copy of the rules, regulations, and contracts online under Vendor Info at WaukeshaCountyFair.com.