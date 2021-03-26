Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Fair plans to celebrate its 179 Years July 21-25

Waukesha County
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Waukesha County Fair announced on Friday, March 26 that it is set to kick off the 2021 version of the fair on Wednesday, July 21.

A news release says the Waukesha County Fair Board and its members are working hard, preparing for this year’s summer event which will run through July 25.

Officials say "the top priority is focused on every aspect of health and safety" -- and emphasize the Waukesha County Fair is "spread across 135 acres with an abundance of open air space."

The Waukesha County Fair Board & its team say they are diligently evaluating overall event operations and options while considering all precautions and preventative measures necessary. Enhanced health and safety practices are being carefully monitored to ensure everyone can enjoy the event.

