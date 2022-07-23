Waukesha County Fair closes early Saturday, weather concerns

article

The Waukesha County Fair closed at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 due to weather concerns.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 11 p.m. The fair was scheduled to stay open until midnight Saturday.

Seether was slated to headline the Miller Lite Main Stage starting at 8 p.m. The fair said Elite VIP and VIP ticket holders will get an email directly with information regarding the show.

The fair opened Wednesday, July 20 and is scheduled to run through Sunday, July 24.