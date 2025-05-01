Waukesha County EON Clinics location closed; patients frustrated
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Brookfield dental clinic recently closed unexpectedly, leaving patients in a jam.
Last month, FOX6 News reported that EON Clinics unexpectedly closed its Brookfield location, leaving the building wide open. FOX6 News walked right into the abandoned office with a patient, Mary Schimmel.
Local perspective:
Since her dentist disappeared a month ago, Cynthia Sagovic hasn’t done much smiling.
Sagovic said another dentist discovered a problem with the implants she had made at EON Clinics. She was forced to switch providers.
"I’ve spent over $50,000 at EON and the money is gone," Sagovic said.
Today, the door is bolted shut.
The backstory:
FOX6 News obtained an eviction letter filed in Waukesha County court. The property owner is seeking more than $120,000 from EON.
Meanwhile, Schimmel told FOX6 News by phone on Thursday, May 1, that she eventually received her records. She had paid in advance for a tooth extraction and implant, but says eon only finished half the job.
After the FOX6 News report, Schimmel says the company deposited a $5,000 partial reimbursement into her account.
Dig deeper:
Sagovic wishes EON would do the same for her. For now, she’s just left with her thoughts to chew on.
"I was angry and frustrated at those people that could run a business that way," Sagovic said. "I would like some restitution! I mean – at least give my records or my money back."
Court records show a notice was served by certified mail to EON’s owner in April. But the owner never got it and didn’t show up to a court hearing last month.
FOX6 News tried to call EON, but its phones are no longer connected.
