Waukesha County culinary students prepare meals for those in need

The Brief Culinary students at Waukesha County Technical College are preparing meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. The students will prepare 20 turkeys which are expected to feed 160 people. The culinary students say they get as much out of this task as they put in.



Culinary students at Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) are being put to the test this Thanksgiving.

"I tell my mom to get out of the kitchen. She stresses me out," said Madison Butz, an 18-year-old culinary student.

If you think cooking for your family is a lot, you will likely game new perspective after seeing Butz and her classmates in action.

"When you also have more hands on deck, it’s also can be more fun," Butz said.

Madison Butz

WCTC culinary students are workin gon their biggest assignment ever.

"One of my students today said, ‘I’ve never peeled this many potatoes before,'" said instructor Jack Birren.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Birren started an annual tradition of cooking meals for families in need 13 years old. It grew out of love – and his own reasons to be thankful.

"You know, at one point, many years ago when my wife and I were first starting out. We needed it. We needed help," Birren said.

The food is donated to the class – and the finished meals are given back to the community. Twenty turns will end up feeding 160 people.

Most of the meals are given to low income WCTC families. The rest are being sent to Waukesha's La Casa de Esperanza.

"It’s one thing for adults but when you have children who you can’t provide a meal for, they go to school and hear stories about the meals others have had – it’s amazing the difference we make," said Shari Campbell, La Casa de Esperanza.

Chef Birren said students learn about how to produce food in large quantities. Butz knows it is about so much more.

"It’s kind of awesome that a normal class can turn into helping others for a week – which makes you feel really good inside," Butz said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Students will package up the food and deliver it on Wednesday, Nov. 27. The meals have everything you would expect from Thanksgiving – turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, carrots and pies, which were made by WCTC's making and pastry students.