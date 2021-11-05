Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County crash, vehicle fire; 1 transported to the hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crash on I-43 NB near Evergreen Drive in Waukesha County (Courtesy: Big Bend Fire Department)

MILWAUKEE - The Big Bend Fire Department on Thursday, Nov. 4 responded to a two-vehicle accident on northbound I-43 and Evergreen Drive involving a box truck and pick-up truck. 

Officials say the pick-up truck started on fire after the accident and I-43 was shut down for approximately two hours while the roadway was cleared. 

One person was transported to an area hospital. 

Waukesha Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident. 

