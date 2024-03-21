Waukesha County crash; Milwaukee man accused of driving drunk

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that injured himself and four others in the Village of Vernon. The accused is Blayz Srock-Gurney – who faces the following criminal counts:

Intoxicated use of a vehicle-great bodily harm (two counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended-cause great bodily harm (two counts)

Operating while intoxicated causing injury-1st offense (three counts)

Misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts)

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a crash on Edgewood Avenue in Vernon late on Sunday, March 17. Dispatchers advised the deputies people were possibly ejected from the wreck.

When the deputies arrived on the scene, they found an SUV crashed in the tree line with significant damage. The complaint says there were multiple people on the ground laying outside the vehicle. The defendant, Srock-Gurney, was identified as being the person who was driving at the time of the crash. A deputy "detected the strong odor of consumed intoxicants coming from the defendant, and the defendant's eyes were bloodshot and glassy," the complaint says.

The complaint says Srock-Gurney told the deputy "he had been coming from a bar but didn't know the name of the bar. The defendant said he had been driving 7 miles over the speed limit. When asked what happened, the defendant said he was driving and saw a turn coming up and was slowing then, and then the next thing he remembers, he was seeing a tree and tried to turn away from the tree," the complaint says. The defendant admitted to the deputies he had been drinking. While on the scene, "the defendant uttered, 'I am drunk.' The defendant was later transported to the Waukesha Memorial Hospital where he was heard saying, 'I knew I shouldn't have been driving,'" the complaint says. Srock-Gurney also made "comments that he knew he was suspended for a traffic infraction."

Investigators later determined at the time of the crash, there had been six people in the SUV. Srock-Gurney and two other people were thrown from the vehicle. Five people suffered injuries as a result of the wreck.

According to the criminal complaint, Srock-Gurney has three pending criminal cases against him for drugs and operating without a license.

Srock-Gurney made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Tuesday, March 19. Cash bond was set at $200,000.